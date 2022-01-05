Explore ways to reach out and save lives

It saddens me to read about the death of another senior living alone (Man, 63, found dead in Toa Payoh flat after stench detected, Dec 29).

When a person does not leave his home for some time, it could be due to sickness or a fall. In such cases, proactive action to reach out could save a life.

Grassroots organisations should collect information on seniors living alone within an estate, and proactively contact them at least once a week.

Neighbours can play an important role by notifying the authorities when they don't see that person for a long time, or notice that mail or newspapers are not being collected.

Service providers should be alert to mail or delivery items not being collected after a few days.

The authorities could look into developing a device linked to the front door that could light up to alert people when an elderly person has not opened the door for a prolonged period.

Technology could also be developed to send an alert when a senior has not read his text messages or answered calls on his phone in a long time.

Leong Kok Seng