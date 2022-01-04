Check in on them using text messages

The Lions Befrienders' i-ok @ LB system is a commendable way to check on seniors living alone (Customised tablet helps charity look out for seniors, Dec 30).

However, it may be difficult to give tablets to every senior, and not all seniors are tech-savvy enough to use tablets.

A simpler and cheaper way to check on seniors would be to send an SMS or WhatsApp message to the seniors on their smartphones every morning. The message would include a link which, when clicked, would indicate that the senior is well.

Seniors would not have to remember to log on via the tablet every morning.

This would also enable the Lions Befrienders to reach out to more seniors without the need to spend too much on acquiring tablets. The tablets could be reserved for seniors who require more care and attention.

Lee Yim May