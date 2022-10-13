Staff did not give up on mum despite difficulties

My mum, who had progressive dementia, has just died.

Caring for her was mentally and physically straining for me and my maid. I was very touched by the community support given by the Agency for Integrated Care and NTUC Health.

Being able to send my mum to the NTUC Health daycare centre for a few hours every weekday was such a reprieve for us.

The centre's various activities stimulated her brain, which delayed her dementia progression.

My mum was not easy to handle at the centre, as she did not listen to instructions and would pinch the staff and refuse to put on her mask.

She was also immobile and heavy, and two people were needed to assist her with her many requests to use the toilet.

But the manager did not give up on my mum and tried her best to help.

I thank the team at NTUC Health in Taman Jurong, especially Ms Letchemy, Ms Samuel and staff.

Linda Wong