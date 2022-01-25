Subsidise shower chairs under Ease programme

Under the Housing Board's Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease) programme, flat owners can add items that make the home more elderly-friendly and safe at highly subsidised rates.

The programme subsidises grab bars, anti-slip floor tiles and ramps.

However, these improvements are still inadequate. The HDB should consider subsidising shower chairs for residents who require assistance with activities such as bathing and toileting.

Shower chairs should also be installed in the showers at public swimming pools.

This would make Singapore a more inclusive society.

Rachel Tan Wee Cho