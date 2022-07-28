Seniors

Bus captain waited patiently for passengers to board and be seated

On Monday, I was travelling on bus service 139 in the morning. The bus stopped at a bus stop in Jalan Rajah situated near a bridge over a canal.

I noticed an elderly couple, maybe in their 80s, walking across it at a tortoise pace, about 50m away from the bus stop. The man was waving his umbrella at the bus captain.

Fortunately, the driver was alert and waited for them until they slowly boarded the bus. He was very patient and did not drive off until the seniors had taken their seats.

The bus captain showed how care, consideration and compassion can help us become a more harmonious society.

Soh Swee Kiat

