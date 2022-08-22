Offering part-time arrangements can be win-win

Full-time employees who are converted to part-time generally work fewer hours than their full-time colleagues, and this means a reduced workload (Converting full-time roles to part-time may hurt companies in the long run, Aug 19).

Some senior workers who are planning to retire are opting for part-time employment as they feel they need a change after working for years. They desire work-life balance, more time with their families or simply to be free from the demands of a full-time job.

Since older workers can use their skills and talent to make important contributions to many organisations, it would be mutually beneficial for companies to offer part-time work to those who are about to retire who wish to continue working.

This win-win arrangement would provide companies with a pool of experienced workers on an as-needed basis, while the senior workers could continue to enjoy the mental and social stimulation of working.

For such seniors, working can keep them mentally alert and physically healthy and, above all, give them a sense of self-worth and dignity.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng