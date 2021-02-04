Senior activity centre took good care of dying friend

A friend who died of liver cancer last week had no family, and so a small group of friends from a couple of churches took care of him.

The Fei Yue Senior Activity Centre (Teck Whye) also helped to care for him.

Two of their staff - Joseph and Joan - deserve special mention because they not only delivered daily lunches and dinners to my friend, but also often bought him breakfast.

They also visited my friend and encouraged him in his last days.

They attended his wake and Joan was even at the funeral service.

Lim Boon Seng