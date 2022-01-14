Well-being must be protected

I was upset to read about the errant driver who endangered the safety of a security officer with his car in front of a school gate (Bentley driver held for rash act at school, Jan 12).

A more pertinent observation is how security officers here are trained to handle such situations when their life is threatened.

While it is commendable that the officer stood firm in his duty, he was putting his life in danger by acting as a human barrier in front of a car being inched forward by its insistent driver.

Is there a protocol for security officers to follow to protect their well-being? Are there means to prevent such dangerous situations from happening again?

Using cameras and mechanical drop-arm barriers to prevent intrusion would do away with the need for officers to stand in the path of danger.

Gary Chan Loy Tuck