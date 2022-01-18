Relook ban on smoking at windows and balconies at home

This year presents various legislative and regulatory opportunities for Singapore. We can use this opportunity to reinvent ourselves.

I applaud MP Louis Ng for championing regulations to curb smoking near windows and on balconies at home. Consider these points in support of his proposal:

• As working from home increasingly becomes a mainstream practice, the smoking issue becomes urgent as it will adversely affect residents. As things stand, smoking is banned in offices. Should more consideration be given to the fact that homes are becoming work areas?

• Singaporeans enjoy wonderful healthcare and an increasing lifespan. In this context, this matter becomes urgent. Healthspan - the period of life spent in good health - is critical to maintaining Singapore's workforce productivity. With a low birth rate, Singapore increasingly relies on the existing workforce to remain competitive.

• Singaporeans enjoy quality public housing, in a clean and green environment. The Government is to be commended for making great efforts to improve the environment. Shouldn't clean air be considered part of this?

• In view of the global climate emergency, Singaporeans want to play a part in reducing carbon emissions. This will entail reducing the use of air-conditioning and letting fresh air circulate in homes. If the air is polluted by cigarette smoke, it will deter some from keeping their windows open, and increase their use of appliances and thus carbon emissions.

• As Singapore's median age continues to increase, healthcare costs will increase. Smokers will add to this burden.

There is no safe level of second-hand cigarette smoke.

People should be educated on the dangers of second-hand smoke and smoking at the windows and balconies of Housing Board flats.

Let's work towards removing the scourge of smoking for a better Singapore.

Jonathan Cheng Hern Sinn