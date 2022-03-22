Islandwide economic centres part of long-term plans

We thank Mr Albert Ng Ya Ken for his letter "Explore need for a second CBD in the long run" (March 16).

Long-term planning has always been part of Singapore's planning ethos and allows us to balance social, environmental and economic needs, while judiciously stewarding our limited resources to guide sustainable development.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) current Long-Term Plan Review seeks to do so for a horizon of 50 years and more, focusing on flexibility and resilience.

As we may not have the luxury of space for a second Central Business District (CBD) that is equivalent in size to our current CBD, we have since the early 1990s, been planning for a polycentric city.

This entails developing multiple economic centres islandwide around transport nodes outside the CBD, in order to bring jobs and amenities closer to homes, as well as reduce congestion to and from our CBD.

These economic centres, such as Jurong Lake District, one-north and Paya Lebar Central, will be developed progressively, with each nurturing its unique positioning and strengths, and catering to new economic activities. They will complement the CBD and drive our future economy.

Jurong Lake District is set to become the largest business district outside the CBD, and will be a model for urban sustainability to support companies and new jobs in green innovation, while also housing mixed uses for living, working and playing.

Today, the impact of Covid-19 has presented added impetus to further build on decentralisation, as firms consider satellite offices to ensure business continuity. Such satellite offices or co-working spaces closer to residential areas can also reduce commuting time for workers. This will complement our CBD, which will continue to serve as a global business hub for collaboration and interaction, as it rejuvenates into a more mixed-use and vibrant precinct.

URA will continue to work closely with agencies and stakeholders, including international experts, to develop our economic centres, and review our plans in tandem with evolving trends and needs.

Adele Tan

Group Director (Strategic Planning)

Urban Redevelopment Authority