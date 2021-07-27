Replies: Bus stop

Seats in after upgrading completed

  • Published
    37 min ago

We refer to Mr David Kwok Ng Kan's letter, "Have seats at bus stop for commuters' comfort" (July 16).

The accompanying photo did not show the full extent and layout of the bus pick-up/drop-off point, which was upgraded and reopened for public use on May 9, after the completion of the Thomson-East Coast Line works.

It is barrier-free and has the same number of seats as the original pick-up/drop-off point before the upgrade.

Choo Chai Foong

Group Director,

Infrastructure Design and Engineering

Land Transport Authority

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 27, 2021, with the headline 'Seats in after upgrading completed'. Subscribe
Topics: 