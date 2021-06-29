Your picture: Hawker centre

Seating arrangement does not maximise safe distancing

PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHIN MING SENG
As Singapore moved into phase three (heightened alert) of its reopening and dining in at hawkers centres was allowed, the tables and chairs at hawker centres were prepared with the appropriate markings. The centres I visited last week complied with the two diners per table rule.

However, the seating arrangements at 85 Fengshan Centre in Bedok North Street 4 (above) were rather peculiar. Instead of maximising safe distancing, the arrangements had two diners seated next to each other per table, instead of diagonally across.

Why were the seats arranged in this way at this hawker centre?

Chin Ming Seng

