Putting up banners may not be sustainable

Banners bearing the festive greetings of constituency leaders are regularly put up in estates. It is a great way to remind residents of how much their leaders have done in nation-building and fostering a community spirit.

I wonder if we can explore more sustainable alternatives to this practice. I am concerned whether the banners can be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way when no longer needed.

There are also the cost considerations. We could save a lot from not having to print, distribute and discard these banners. The money could perhaps be channelled to other uses, such as healthcare and education, that have a greater impact on people's lives.

Koh Gek Lee