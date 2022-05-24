SEA Games

Singapore should be proud of its athletes

Updated
Published
6 min ago

The curtain has come down on the SEA Games in Hanoi. Vietnam did a marvellous job in hosting the events.

Singapore sent 424 athletes and more than half were debutants ('Bright future' for Team Singapore, May 23). The two youngest athletes were only 14 years old, but took home a gold and silver in their respective events.

The nation's swimmers, as always, triumphed in the pool, winning 21 golds.

My only disappointment is with the football team, with the Young Lions failing to reach the semi-finals and logging their fourth consecutive SEA Games group-stage exit.

Overall, of the 33 sports Team Singapore participated in, the Republic clinched 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze medals. That is an extremely good performance and it came about through the great determination and true grit of the national athletes, and their will to win.

All Singaporeans should be proud of them for another successful achievement.

Neo Poh Goon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 24, 2022, with the headline Singapore should be proud of its athletes. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top