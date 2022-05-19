Siblings' sporting achievements an encouragement to families

I congratulate Singapore's Quah siblings Ting Wen, Zheng Wen and Jing Wen for making big splashes and winning gold medals on the opening day of the SEA Games in Hanoi (Quahs to the fore with four golds on day one, May 15).

They have shown their focus and determination, as well as their encouragement of one another during competitions.

This is a good chance to honour the Quah siblings and Singapore's other siblings in sport - such as twins Ong Sze En and Ong Rei En in diving and Tsan siblings Chelsy and Gary in dancesport.

This way, Singapore can encourage more siblings to take part in activities together, and encourage families to take part in sports.

Kok Mei Hui