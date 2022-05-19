Bouquets: SEA Games

Salute to sprinter for her perseverance

I salute Shanti Pereira for winning the women's 200m gold medal for Singapore at the Hanoi SEA Games last Saturday ('I ain't going nowhere', May 15).

I have been following her closely since she won the same event at the SEA Games in 2015 held at Singapore's Sports Hub.

Pereira clocked an inspired timing of 23.52sec to earn her second Games gold, breaking her own national record of 23.60sec set during the Singapore Games seven years ago.

There have been ups and downs in Pereira's sprint career.

She struggled with a loss in form and injuries in recent years, including a serious hamstring injury in 2018.

The fact that she had to break through these mental and physical barriers to reach her goal speaks volumes about her determination, endurance and perseverance.

A. Thiyaga Raju

