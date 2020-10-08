Schools aim to make students feel safe seeking help on mental health issues

I agree fully with the two youth contributors to the Forum - Yew Jien Lynn (Schools' role in youth mental health) and Chan Sze Yin (Support those with mental health issues, both on Oct 5) and thank them for raising the issue.

The mental well-being of students is important and we will do our best to support them. Also, it is crucial that those who suffer from mental health issues do not feel that they are stigmatised.

As families face additional pressures, financial or otherwise, in the wake of Covid-19, youth mental well-being can suffer too.

It is important that we identify triggers and issues early to be able to support them appropriately.

Our schools aim to provide a supportive environment, so that students feel safe in seeking help. They work closely with community partners and social service agencies to support students and their families.

Our teachers know that apart from teaching, they also provide a listening ear to their students. They have regular conversations with their students and look out for distress signs. If needed, school counsellors offer additional support.

Understandably, some students may still prefer to share their feelings with their friends. We are thus strengthening peer support in all schools, so that peers can alert an adult for timely help if their friends are distressed.

As part of mental health education in the revised character and citizenship education curriculum, students learn how to cope with emotional situations, seek help, and be a source of care and comfort to others.

Earlier this year, we set up the Youth Mental Well-being Network to partner the community on this issue. Over 1,000 individuals, comprising youth, parents, caregivers, mental health and social sector professionals, responded. We are extremely heartened by this as the whole of society needs to come together to effectively support our youth and their mental well-being.

We welcome everyone who is concerned about this issue to join us, contribute ideas and be a part of change. This is a long journey but we are only stronger together.

Sun Xueling

Minister of State Education, Social and Family Development