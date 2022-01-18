Do more to get students interested in healthy eating

Last week, passing by a fast food restaurant, I saw families with children eating fries, burgers and ice cream.

This led me to worry about children's unhealthy eating habits. Constant consumption of processed and junk food can lead to higher risk of Type 2 diabetes, obesity and heart disease.

Though schools have taken steps to promote healthy eating, such as by replacing white rice with brown rice and providing cut fruit, children still do not seem particularly interested in the healthy eating movement.

For many children, taste matters above everything else - something both junk food and fast food offer.

To effectively approach this matter, schools should incorporate nutritious ingredients into students' treats, for example, fruit smoothies or baked carrot sticks.

The Ministry of Education could also subsidise canteen vendors' purchase of fruits and vegetables to make them more affordable.

Schools could also reduce food prices at canteen stalls to encourage children to choose delicious healthier options without worrying about their cost.

Tan Bo Yan