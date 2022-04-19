Don't let Tanglin Secondary's name vanish

Eight primary and 10 secondary schools are merging over the next three years (8 primary, 10 secondary schools merging, April 7).

Singaporeans have accepted that such mergers are inevitable due to the falling birth rate.

However, when one of the schools being merged, especially one with a long history, has its name removed altogether, many former students will lament the loss of their alma mater.

A case in point is Tanglin Secondary School, which was a pioneer technical school that opened in 1964. When it is merged with New Town Secondary School, its name will disappear for good.

The name Tanglin Secondary should be kept as part of the name of the merged school. It could be named Tanglin-New Town Secondary School.

All the other schools that will be merged will have their names retained either in English or Chinese.

For instance, after the merger of Eunos Primary and Telok Kurau Primary, the merged school's English name will be Telok Kurau Primary School while its Chinese name will be Eunos Primary School.

I find one school having two different names rather odd though. Calling it Telok Kurau-Eunos seems more logical.

Tanglin Secondary has a special place in Singapore's history.

As Singapore's first technical school to use Chinese as the main medium of instruction, it attracted many primary school leavers from Chinese-medium schools.

It was also the first to admit female students to its technical courses.

For these reasons alone, the name Tanglin Secondary should not be allowed to fade into oblivion.

I know of former students of Tanglin Secondary School who are collecting signatures for a petition to the Ministry of Education to urge it to keep the name Tanglin Secondary alive. I wish them luck.

Tan Kim Hock