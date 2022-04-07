Allow spectators to share in students' excitement

Singapore has come a long way in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years.

With the opening of the Malaysia-Singapore border, relaxation of rules for incoming visitors, and resumption of nightlife activities and larger-scale sports events, Singapore is truly on the way to treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

I was thus surprised to learn that the ongoing National School Games is a fully closed-door event with no spectators or supporters allowed.

Parents are not even allowed in to take photographs of these milestone events in their children's primary and secondary school lives.

Part of the excitement of sports is the element of fan support.

In the overall context of Singapore's recovery from the pandemic, would having a couple of dozen supporters present at the ongoing school competitions make a difference when tens of thousands of people cross the Causeway daily and thousands of people are allowed to attend sports events at the National Stadium?

Surely the health risks could be managed through the usual checks on vaccination status, safe distancing and mask mandates while still allowing spectator participation at the games.

As the games have only just begun for some sports, it is not too late for the organisers to quickly review these procedures and align them with the national direction, so as to let schoolmates, parents and spectators share in the excitement as the various teams compete to make their schools proud.

Tan Hock Choon