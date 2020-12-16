Forum: Schemes available to ensure access to affordable care

We thank Mr Ortega Gerard James and Ms Susan Tan Lin Neo for their letters (MediSave: Root canal treatment a necessity, but not claimable, Nov 26; and Flexibility needed with non-surgical dental procedures, Dec 1).

We understand patients' concerns regarding their dental bills. The Ministry of Health (MOH) keeps dental costs affordable for Singaporeans through various means. Patients who require non-surgical dental procedures, such as root planing and root canal treatment, can opt for subsidised treatment at our polyclinics and national dental centres like the National Dental Centre Singapore and the National University Centre for Oral Health, Singapore.

Patients can also receive subsidies for root canal treatment at more than 700 dental clinics on the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas).

These financing schemes work in tandem to ensure that necessary treatments are affordable for all Singaporeans.

MediSave, which is primarily intended to help Singaporeans with the co-payment for large inpatient and day surgery bills, can currently be used to pay for more costly dental surgical procedures. This focus on larger bills helps to alleviate the greatest affordability needs, while ensuring that individuals retain sufficient MediSave for their healthcare needs in retirement.

We advise patients to seek their respective dentists' advice on the financing schemes applicable to the procedures they require, as well as any MediSave withdrawal limits or Chas subsidy caps that may apply.

MOH will continue to ensure access to quality and affordable dental care for all Singaporeans.

Cham Dao Song

Director, Finance Policy

Ministry of Health