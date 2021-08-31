Household services

Scheme doesn't help with caregiving, which is a more pressing need

  • Published
    37 min ago

Home cleaners under the Household Services Scheme cannot replace live-in maids because its purpose is mainly to handle household chores.

As we are facing a greying population, more families need help with taking care of seniors who are living longer, but in weaker health.

These seniors need almost round-the-clock assistance for basic activities, which only live-in maids can provide.

With family sizes shrinking, there are more seniors who are living only with maids.

These maids can provide companionship to seniors as well as keep a close watch on them, which cleaners under the scheme cannot provide.

Lim Lih Mei

As we are facing a greying population, more families need help with taking care of seniors who are living longer, but in weaker health.
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2021, with the headline 'Scheme doesn't help with caregiving, which is a more pressing need'. Subscribe
Topics: 