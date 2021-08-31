Scheme doesn't help with caregiving, which is a more pressing need

Home cleaners under the Household Services Scheme cannot replace live-in maids because its purpose is mainly to handle household chores.

As we are facing a greying population, more families need help with taking care of seniors who are living longer, but in weaker health.

These seniors need almost round-the-clock assistance for basic activities, which only live-in maids can provide.

With family sizes shrinking, there are more seniors who are living only with maids.

These maids can provide companionship to seniors as well as keep a close watch on them, which cleaners under the scheme cannot provide.

Lim Lih Mei