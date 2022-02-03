Weigh the pros and cons of automated phone systems

It was comforting to see OCBC Bank make goodwill payments to all victims of the recent high-profile scams and to see the bank acknowledge that its customer service fell short of its own expectations ('Full goodwill payouts' from OCBC to 790 scam victims who lost $13.7m, Jan 31).

I strongly encourage organisations that use automated phone systems to reflect if the benefits of using such technology and downsizing their customer service teams outweigh customer experience and security.

Over the last two decades, more and more customer service hotlines have been fronted by interactive voice response technology.

Such attempts at cost-cutting and standardisation are understandably unavoidable due to labour shortage and rising real estate costs.

However, there is a price to pay for such technology.

Very often, customers have to navigate a series of confusing options before being able to reach a customer service agent in order to explain their situation to another human who can understand what they are trying to get help for. The experience is even more painful for the older generation who may not be tech-savvy.

Organisations should make it easier for the vulnerable, such as the elderly, to have access to services more directly. Perhaps they can consider directing eligible callers using pre-registered numbers to a customer service agent immediately.

It is hard to fully absolve consumers of their responsibility to exercise caution in dealings that involve money. Banks can institute a lot of measures, but scammers will always be able to overcome them as long as there are careless or uninformed persons to take advantage of.

Let us protect one another with more outreach and education.

Clara Goh