Treat all requests for vital information as fraudulent until verified

There are many variants of scams, and new ones are coming out almost every day. Warning people to be aware of specific scam scenarios as they arise is always playing catch-up with scammers.

Instead, people should be told that whenever they receive a request for their bank or credit card details, be it their log-in ID or a one-time password, they should immediately assume that it is a scam.

Advise people to then verify the source. If a caller claims to be from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, call it to confirm the request. If a caller claims to be from a bank, call the bank.

And if a source cannot be verified, such as when someone claims to be an official from China, ignore the request.

Loh Yiap Kung