Telcos the first line of defence against spoof traffic

I refer to the recent spate of scams targeting bank customers.

The banks may be the last line of defence, but the telcos are the first line of defence.

Beyond the usual refrains about individual vigilance and public education, we need to look at the data and consider specific solutions.

What technological solutions are the telcos investing in or adopting to detect spoofs and scam calls and SMSes?

How do the regulators hold the telcos accountable?

Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are increasingly being held accountable for the content on their platforms.

Telcos must be held to similar standards of accountability and harm prevention.

Koh Wai Kit