Possible solutions to common issues

Reading recent news reports on scams, I noticed a few common issues that plagued the victims.

These include difficulty in navigating a bank's automated hotline to reach a customer service officer, and the ease with which scammers got around the two-factor authentication (2FA) put in place by the bank.

In times like these, banks should come together and work with the authorities to look for ways to make online banking more secure.

I have two ideas that I feel are worth exploring:

First, there should be a common scam hotline manned by trained human operators. It makes sense for banks to cooperate on an integrated hotline to achieve operational efficiency and economies of scale, instead of setting up their own facilities.

Victims should be able to report a scam as soon as possible, and the hotline operator must be in a position to contact the authorities so that they can take action expeditiously to get the account frozen or trace the fraudulent transactions.

Second, the Government Technology Agency should work with the Monetary Authority of Singapore and banks to set up a separate method of 2FA using the Singpass app.

This Singpass 2FA would be triggered whenever an outgoing transfer or payment above a certain predetermined limit is made.

As the app supports biometric authentication, this would be inherently more secure than the current SMS and digital or physical token methods.

We should adopt a whole-of-nation approach in our fight against scams and cybercrime.

Ben Tan