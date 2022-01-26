Limit digital transactions to just one bank account

In their efforts to go digital, banks have used carrot-and-stick tactics to get their clients to convert to digital banking.

But the digital banking platform is often a one-size-fits-all system.

For example, on one local bank's digital banking platform, I have no choice but to link all my bank accounts in that bank, including all joint accounts with my name on them. I can perform any digital banking transaction on any of my bank accounts using my smartphone with the same login information. This is dangerous.

The recent phishing scams targeting OCBC Bank customers show that scammers can empty out victims' accounts in no time. Other settings can also be changed by scammers who have access to the online banking accounts.

Many people do not need to have digital access to their entire savings.

To prevent massive loss of money through digital fraud, the Monetary Authority of Singapore should make it a requirement for banks to have account holders designate only one bank account from which they can make digital payments.

Account holders should also be encouraged to keep only a small amount of money sufficient for short-term expenditure in this account. They should be encouraged to place the rest of their savings in a separate bank account which does not allow any digital transactions.

Should an account holder need to move funds between a savings account and a digital payment account, he should be required to do it in person at an ATM or bank branch.

This would limit the amount of money lost should the account holder fall victim to a scam. Wealthier depositors could opt to open multiple bank accounts from which they could make digital payments.

Lim Chong Teck