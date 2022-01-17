Industry standard needed for banks' security protocol, customer service

I am writing in response to Ms Siti Raudhah Mohd Ali's plight of losing her savings to the scam targeting OCBC Bank customers (Scammed of $100,000, but fault is not mine alone, Jan 15).

I sympathise with the victims of these scams and am concerned about their loss.

But I am also confused by the handling of the scams by OCBC. From reading Ms Siti's account, and others that have been published, it seems that there was a small window during which the victims were trying to salvage the situation but were let down by the slow response by OCBC's customer service.

I bank with Standard Chartered, which actively sends me messages when I make online purchases that are out of my usual pattern.

The bank sends me SMSes about the purchases - "reply 1 if you made the transaction, reply 2 if you did not" - and forces me to reply, with recurring messages reminding me to acknowledge the message.

Should I send an SMS indicating that the purchase was not made by me, my account is immediately frozen and a customer service agent calls me immediately to check on my situation.

There is also an option on the bank's phone line to immediately inform it that a scam is taking place.

The common thread I noticed with these scams is that urgency is needed to salvage the situation, and appropriate mental and emotional support needs to be provided for victims like Ms Siti after they have lost their life's savings.

Shouldn't there be a banking industry standard for security protocols and for customer service when it comes to scams, especially as such cases are rising?

This is especially a concern as many of the people affected are no longer just the elderly, who may be more gullible, but younger, more educated persons.

I hope these discussions can not only bring about much-needed changes in the banking industry, but also give the victims the restitution they deserve.

Ruth Amsani Perry