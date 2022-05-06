Checking Web address should become second nature

Consumers may fall prey to scams because they do not know how to distinguish real websites from fake ones.

Many of these cases can be averted by simply teaching consumers how to check if a Web address is legitimate.

For example, if users are directed to dbsbankofsingapore.com, they should be alert that an address like that is probably a scam, and that authentic sites typically have shorter and easily recognisable names such as dbs.com.sg or ocbc.com

Another thing consumers can check is whether their connection to a website is secure, which can be identified via a padlock icon shown in the browser to the left of the website address.

Perhaps the digital literacy workshops that target middle-aged and elderly people in Singapore should focus more on these aspects in their lessons.

Teaching people how to use the Internet should also come with lessons on the basic defences against the evils of the Web.

Hunter Ng Boon Hian