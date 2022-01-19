Better security measures are worth the inconvenience

It is heartening to know that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the banks are looking into the SMS scam scourge, but I think preventive actions need to be implemented as soon as possible before more people fall for these online scams.

I wish to suggest some measures for consideration.

I believe not many customers need to transfer funds to overseas accounts. It will be useful for customers to have the option to opt out of this service.

This should not be done via the banking app, but through a visit to the bank branch or through the post.

Should they need this feature, they can go to the bank branch to activate this. This will at least eliminate scammers using foreign accounts to receive stolen funds.

Likewise, to change the maximum allowable limit for fund transfers, the customer could visit the bank branch to specify a cap. Online, the customer can only change the limit up to the cap.

This will prevent the scammers from wiping out the full balance or any large amount immediately.

We need to take a risk-based approach on the services that can be performed online versus services that require physical presence at a bank branch or telebanking - where bank staff speak to customers over the phone - for added security.

I also support these other suggestions that have been made:

•Have a holding period before requested changes to transaction limits are made (Banks should hold off key changes to account for 12 hours, Jan 15);

•The banks must improve how affected customers (or possible victims) can contact them as soon as possible (Scammed of $100,000, but fault is not mine alone, Jan 15).

Some of these measures will mean the banks may need more resources, or it may seem like we are taking a step back in terms of offering online services.

But I think these are necessary.

Ho Khai Leng