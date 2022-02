I was surprised by Sunday Times Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon's warning that fixed deposits can be withdrawn online (4 banking habits that can prevent scams, Feb 6).

I thought that fixed deposits could be withdrawn only in person at bank branches. Are there safeguards in place to protect fixed deposits if a scammer gains access to someone's online banking account?

Internet banking seems to become less and less appealing the more I learn about it.

Ang Chiew Leng