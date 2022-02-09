Don't assume customers need every digital banking feature

I agree with many of the points raised by Forum writer Lim Chong Teck (Limit digital transactions to just one bank account, Jan 26).

Banks should not assume that everyone wants or needs to use all of a bank's many digital transaction features. This is especially so for features that allow for quick and easy payment or transfer of money out of the bank accounts.

In view of the recent scamming and phishing cases, banks should consider an opt-in feature in which account holders have to actively choose to opt in to a particular payment feature, instead of being accorded the feature by default.

One example is PayNow, which is fast and convenient. I tried to deactivate PayNow but it does not seem possible for account holders to do so.

Deregistering one's mobile number from PayNow only makes it impossible for others to send money to you.

Scammers who have gained access to an account can still add a phone number, to receive money.

The convenience of digital banking transactions should be weighed against the risk involved, as no system is foolproof. Account holders should have the right to decide which features to enable.

Ng Seng Kiat