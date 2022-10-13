Awareness campaign a wake-up call

Salt intake

I applaud the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) awareness campaign for giving us a wake-up call regarding our salt intake.

The graphic in The Straits Times, "How much salt is in your food" (Oct 11), was indeed an eye-opener. I was shocked to find that one tablespoon of soya sauce contained 860mg of salt.

Kudos to reporter Clara Chong, the ST Graphics team and HPB for the clear information.

It would be excellent if HPB could compile such information into one page and distribute it so people can put it in their kitchens as a daily reminder. Common Indian foods like thosai, vada and paratha could also be included.

Poonam Bhandari

