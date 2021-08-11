Safeguards needed to ensure legitimate ratings

Online shopping has become increasingly popular among Singaporeans today.

The barriers to entry for e-commerce stores are usually lower than for bricks-and-mortar retail stores. As a result, e-commerce platforms have to rely on mechanisms to prevent the marketplace from deteriorating into a market for "lemons", in which sellers of low-quality products dominate.

One such mechanism is product ratings, in which a buyer rates a product post-purchase.

A high product rating improves the reputation of a seller and serves as a signal of legitimacy for potential buyers.

This is particularly important on e-commerce platforms where many sellers may list the same products, sometimes at different prices.

However, as I have learnt from personal experience, e-commerce stores are aggressively gaming the rating system.

After I made a purchase recently, I gave the seller a low rating as the product was not what I had expected.

Within an hour, the seller called me on my personal mobile number to offer me a cash rebate. When I declined, he upped his offer to a full refund, without requiring a return of the product, in exchange for a more favourable rating.

There are other ways through which a product rating may be manipulated. For example, a seller may utilise self-created buyer accounts or bots to give his own products a favourable rating.

Fraudulent ratings mislead buyers, and e-commerce platforms have to be stricter on enforcing seller integrity in this aspect.

First, a buyer's ratings should not be immediately released to a seller since it compromises the buyer's anonymity, especially if the seller has just a few buyers at a time.

These ratings should be released in batches, so that a seller is unable to identify the specific buyer who gave a rating.

A seller should also be banned from contacting a buyer to edit product ratings.

Second, buyers should be allowed to rate products after long-term use. Currently, the option to rate is disabled some time after a buyer purchases a product. As a result, I often observe that many ratings on some platforms are from buyers who have not even used the product.

Buyers who wish to revise their ratings after learning more about the product will not have the opportunity to do so.

Third, the ratings should be reputation weighted. For example, buyers who have not had a notable history of purchases from a number of stores should have their ratings count for less.

This mitigates the use of self-made accounts to boost ratings.

Bryan Lim Wei Yang