Stickers often serve no purpose

A cartoon by Straits Times artist Miel published on Jan 23 succinctly captured an observation that has been made by many.

The vaccination status stickers issued during SafeEntry check-ins at hawker centres serve no purpose as no one checks them.

These stickers are then haphazardly disposed of everywhere within the hawker centres. Sticker boards have not solved the problem. The stickers end up on pillars, bus stops and lamp posts.

They are an eyesore, and unnecessarily burden the cleaners who have to remove them.

Why is there the perplexing insistence on issuing stickers?

Tan Khee Shian