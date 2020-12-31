Safe distancing, enforcement officers need to stay vigilant

Even as Singapore moves into phase three of its reopening, there are still calls from the various authorities for all of us to stay vigilant and not let our guard down.

Many of the safe management measures are still in place, and we are urged to observe and comply with them.

Ironically, I have observed, of late, that the safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers are themselves lax in the execution of their duties. Even worse are those who flout the measures themselves.

At Serangoon Stadium, I saw a safe distancing ambassador who was wearing his mask below his nostrils, drink coffee and fiddle with his mobile phone.

Several others gathered to chat among themselves while oblivious to the situation on the jogging track.

On numerous occasions, I had to remind the ambassadors that not all the people on the track were exercising.

Some were merely taking a stroll unmasked.

I have given feedback to the staff at the stadium but to no avail.

At shopping malls and public areas, some enforcement officers walk closely in pairs, their eyes fixed on their mobile phones or having their own conversation.

It is as if they are going through the motions of patrolling the malls.

I have often seen many people wearing their masks below their nostrils, which is incorrect.

Yet, some enforcement officers simply walk past them without any attempt to correct them or issue warnings to them.

I urge the authorities to remind enforcement officers to take their duties and responsibilities seriously, so as to ensure that safe management measures are strictly adhered to.

For recalcitrant offenders who deliberately refuse to comply with the measures, they should be issued with summons on the spot to enforce compliance. This will go a long way towards keeping Singapore and every resident safe.

Christopher Teo Kian Lam