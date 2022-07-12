Sacrifices needed to ease inflationary pressures

Rising sea levels and an even faster rising cost of living mean that millennials (such as myself) and members of Gen Z will have to contend with very different economic and geopolitical conditions from previous generations of Singaporeans.

Concurrently, Singapore's rapidly ageing population and growing healthcare needs mean that the state's healthcare expenditure is projected to rise significantly if we as a society want to allow our elders to age with dignity.

Our world-class healthcare system was able to navigate a global pandemic in a financially prudent manner, but there is probably room to make it even more economically efficient.

As Mr Joachim Sim Khim Huang suggested in his letter, Singaporeans could avoid profligate spending and be content with the bare necessities (Time to go back to basics with cost of living on the rise, July 6).

Preventing unnecessary expenditure could ease inflationary pressures. Perhaps this is a sacrifice that Singapore as a society should consider making.

Teoh Shoon Wei