Give Soh Rui Yong another chance

I fully support marathoner Soh Rui Yong's request to be given a second chance to race for Singapore again ('I am sorry': Soh Rui Yong apologises to SNOC for a second time, hopes to run for S'pore again, Oct 6).

Soh has paid a heavy price indeed for his previous "loose cannon" comments on the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

He has apologised for a second time, and I feel he is truly contrite over the whole episode.

I urge the SNOC to accept his apology and give him another chance, especially since he is in his early 30s and may not have that many good years in athletics ahead.

Chia Hearn Kok