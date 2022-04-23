Does the world need a new framework?

For a small nation like Singapore, a rules-based world order is an existential imperative.

It gives us a framework in which we know where we stand in our dealings with others, be it in trade, international relations or public health.

But are frameworks that were established after the last world war still relevant?

The Ukraine war has shown how toothless the United Nations is in guarding international order. It has been futile in stopping a war. The five nations in the UN Security Council each carries a veto right that can potentially derail any peace attempts. UN General Assembly votes are non-binding.

This raises the question of whether a new organisation built under a new framework - in which a clear majority of members can override the five powers - is needed.

The pandemic is also a case in point. Is there a better system that would oblige nations experiencing a potential epidemic to report it in a timely manner? Who decides the allocation of vaccines?

The world is suffering from a great lack of trust, which can be seen at the negotiating table. It is like a new Cold War with the potential to turn hot.

Joining hands with like-minded countries in forming a new order would ensure the survival of Singapore's sovereignty.

Lee Teck Chuan