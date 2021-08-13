Roll out central air-con systems for more homes

Part of the contribution to climate change is attributable to the increased use of air-conditioners that use a lot of energy, emit highly potent greenhouse gases and produce heat that raises urban temperatures.

As the temperature increases, more homes will require air-conditioning, thereby further threatening the fragile climate in a vicious circle.

Our Government can take proactive steps to reduce the number of individual air-conditioners installed in homes.

Consider expanding the use of centralised cooling systems in new Housing Board flats, which would reduce electricity use and greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce the number of air-conditioners that have to be disposed of eventually.

As responsible humans, our small but significant contribution in reducing global warming would be immeasurable as compared with the cost of such an endeavour.

Keith Wong