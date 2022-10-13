Two ideas to consider for drivers' sake

I refer to the letter, "Better to focus on outcomes and how to resolve issues" (Oct 8).

I raised two issues with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in the past that have not been addressed.

First, could LTA please consider installing U-turn spots along the arterial roads leading to the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints?

Many motorists who intend to visit Malaysia for leisure may change their minds when faced with the possibility of queueing for hours, but have no "escape routes" by which to leave the queue.

If U-turns can be made at appropriate sections of the arterial roads, I am sure this would minimise the agony of motorists and lighten the workload of checkpoint staff.

Such U-turn spots could also be installed along appropriate sections of expressways that are prone to traffic jams. They would allow motorists to take alternative routes instead of adding to the jam.

Second, could LTA please reconsider traffic light countdowns? I understand the fear that motorists would speed up to beat the countdown. But I have seen this system working well in other cities. The countdown helps motorists to judge their approach towards the traffic light junction and lets them know the exact waiting time before the light turns green.

Without a system like this, motorists now steal a glance at the green man countdowns to guess how much time they have before the lights change.

LTA has done many good things. Please add two more.

Chia Boon Teck