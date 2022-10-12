Three-pronged approach of education, engagement and enforcement used

We refer to the letter by Mr Peter Arnold, "Come down harder on traffic offenders" (Sept 30).

We would like to assure Mr Arnold that the behaviours mentioned by him are covered under the Road Traffic Act 1961.

The Act is also reviewed regularly to improve road safety. In November 2019, the penalties for egregious traffic offences such as drink driving and dangerous driving were increased to strengthen deterrence against irresponsible behaviour by motorists. Further amendments were made in 2021 to include more measures to improve road safety, such as raising the penalties for illegal speed trials.

However, widening the range of traffic offences alone is not sufficient. To enhance road safety, the Traffic Police apply a three-pronged approach of education, engagement and enforcement.

The Traffic Police set stringent training standards, including mandatory simulator training, and administer comprehensive driving tests. We also review the training curriculum of the driving schools regularly to ensure they remain relevant.

Together with our stakeholders and partners, we also regularly conduct road safety events and campaigns, such as the Use Your RoadSense campaign, to promote good road safety habits. We also leverage technology, conduct regular enforcement operations, and continually hone our officers' skills to enforce against errant motorists more effectively.

Through this balanced approach, the traffic situation in Singapore has improved over the past decade. Our traffic fatality rate has fallen from 3.16 per 100,000 persons in 2012 to 1.96 in 2021. Our traffic fatality rate is among the lowest globally.

Road safety is a shared responsibility, and everyone should do his part to make our roads safer. Motorists must abide by traffic rules to keep our roads safe for all. The Traffic Police will act firmly against errant motorists who choose to flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users.

Brenda Ong (Superintendent)

Assistant director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force