Expand use of drones by police

The use of drones in the Singapore Police Force should be expanded, especially to aid the Traffic Police (New police drones provide boost to ops, Jan 24).

For instance, they could be useful in an accident. Often, it is difficult to capture live images of an accident site. Drones could provide live footage for the police, Singapore Civil Defence Force and ambulance service.

And if an accident were to happen at night in a dark area, the drone could hover and shine a spotlight to give better lighting for the emergency services to work in.

It could also alert other drivers that there is an accident ahead.

But to do all this, Singapore should build up the necessary infrastructure.

There should be drone launch points or charging stations along all expressways, perhaps spaced 5km apart and powered by solar energy. Each station should house at least four drones.

Chua Boon Hou