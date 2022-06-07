Ban people from smoking while driving

Using a mobile device while driving in Singapore is illegal. Smoking while driving a vehicle should also be banned (Clamp down on taxi and private-hire car drivers who smoke in their vehicles, May 21).

Holding a lit cigarette while driving is dangerous. What if, for example, a driver were to accidentally drop the cigarette, panic and take his hand off the wheel while the vehicle is moving?

A ban would also remove the danger of smokers throwing still-burning cigarette butts out of their vehicle windows.

Philip Chua Moh Hock