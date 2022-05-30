Help the public learn more about historical figures

I share Forum writer N. Varaprasad's views about the street named after economist Alfred Winsemius (Pity that lane named after Albert Winsemius is so nondescript, May 27).

Not only is the road nondescript, but there is also no information about why the lane is so named.

There are many streets named after pioneers, philanthropists and other people who contributed to the development of the country. Unfortunately, most Singaporeans may not know or remember the people the streets are named after.

Perhaps the Street and Building Names Board could place a board with some information about the name near the sign showing the road's name. It could include a QR code for those interested to scan for more information.

This would be a good way to educate and remind Singaporeans of the stories behind the street names, and let tourists learn about Singapore history.

Lee Yim May