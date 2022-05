In August 2019, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced that it would complete building 13 more hawker centres by 2027.

With more hawker centres in the pipeline, stallholders at coffee shops would not need to despair if management increased the rent, as they would be able to try to rent a cheaper hawker centre stall.

Can NEA give an update on the status of the new hawker centres being built?

Taim Oon Chew