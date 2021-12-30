Guard against those who overcharge

I share Mr Foo Sing Kheng's concern about escalating food prices (Feeling the pinch from rising prices of everyday food items, Dec 27).

I have observed the various support measures the Government has provided to food and beverage businesses to defray operational costs and tap the online market.

Ultimately, it is not the ordinary people who benefit from the generous handouts but those stall operators who cash in on the situation.

We should guard against profiteering rearing its ugly head. The relevant agencies like the Consumers Association of Singapore should pay more attention to the situation and encourage the public to provide feedback.

It is true that the cost of ingredients and staff wages have increased and more customers can afford to pay a bit more.

But it is the irresponsible stall owners who take advantage of the situation.

It is thus imperative that any trend of overcharging be nipped in the bud.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng