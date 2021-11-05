Pensioners

Rise in Singapore Allowance would help

  • Published
    1 hour ago

It is good that the National Wages Council recently recommended a pay increase for low-income workers (Offer pay hike of $70 to $90 for lower-wage workers: NWC, Oct 30).

What about low-income pensioners? Many pensioners, mostly belonging to the Pioneer Generation, worked at government departments for many years until retirement. The monthly pension for some of them is less than $1,000 a month.

Pensioners can hope only for an increment in the Singapore Allowance as there is no pension increment. In Budget 2019, the Government raised it by $20 to $320.

But for the past few years, the Public Service Division's Pension Branch has stopped giving increments to the Singapore Allowance for low-income pensioners.

As a low-income pensioner, I sincerely hope the Public Service Division won't forget people like me. Some of us may not get support from children.

Even a small increment would certainly help with the rising cost of living and consumables. And it would serve as a token of appreciation for the pensioners' past hard work and contributions to the nation.

Tan Kwong Moh

