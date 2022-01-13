Right that unfounded allegations are promptly rebutted before they cause public disquiet

Members of Parliament must not make any unsubstantiated claims in the House (Stern reminder for NCMP over claims on differentiated measures, Jan 12).

Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai's allegations on Monday about teachers checking students' vaccination status in schools would have warranted serious discussion if he had been able to substantiate and verify his claims.

This was not the case as Mr Leong clarified on Tuesday that he had brought up the issue of teachers practising vaccination-differentiated measures based on messages in a chat group.

There are urgent issues to be debated in Parliament, and MPs should take the time and opportunity given to speak their mind about matters of importance to the public.

MPs would do well to equip themselves with facts when they bring up sentiments from the ground in Parliament, especially when there is disagreement over government policies.

This is paramount given that there are pressing issues like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant problems to be discussed and debated in Parliament.

Any unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations about sensitive matters should be promptly rebutted before they cause unnecessary public disquiet and concerns.

This is exactly what Leader of the House Indranee Rajah did.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng