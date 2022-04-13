Letter of the day

Reward those who put in effort to improve their health

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung is right to point out that pandemics come and go, but chronic debilitating illnesses are here forever (Shifting to preventive care model is key aim after Covid-19: Ong, April 11).

As Singaporeans live longer, healthy longevity assumes paramount importance.

Most intuitively know that to achieve this, they need to manage their health appropriately, keep strong physically and mentally, and be engaged socially even while maintaining an independent life with constant learning.

Even if they don't, general practitioners have been emphasising these habits conducive to graceful ageing for the longest time.

There will be those who work towards preserving their health. Others will be blase to the obvious need for lifestyle changes and physical adaptations, or believe that they can rely on medicines and supplements to sustain their health.

As a positive nudge, patients with observable improvements in healthcare parameters and greater participation in healthcare programmes should be given more health subsidies and be allowed to withdraw larger sums from MediSave to reduce out-of-pocket costs. This would result in a virtuous circle.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 13, 2022, with the headline Reward those who put in effort to improve their health. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top