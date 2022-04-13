Reward those who put in effort to improve their health

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung is right to point out that pandemics come and go, but chronic debilitating illnesses are here forever (Shifting to preventive care model is key aim after Covid-19: Ong, April 11).

As Singaporeans live longer, healthy longevity assumes paramount importance.

Most intuitively know that to achieve this, they need to manage their health appropriately, keep strong physically and mentally, and be engaged socially even while maintaining an independent life with constant learning.

Even if they don't, general practitioners have been emphasising these habits conducive to graceful ageing for the longest time.

There will be those who work towards preserving their health. Others will be blase to the obvious need for lifestyle changes and physical adaptations, or believe that they can rely on medicines and supplements to sustain their health.

As a positive nudge, patients with observable improvements in healthcare parameters and greater participation in healthcare programmes should be given more health subsidies and be allowed to withdraw larger sums from MediSave to reduce out-of-pocket costs. This would result in a virtuous circle.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)